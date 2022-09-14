Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $31,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in MGE Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

