Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $51,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 438.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

