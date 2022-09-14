Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $33,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

