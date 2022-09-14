Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $4,515,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

