Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $42,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after buying an additional 1,571,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.