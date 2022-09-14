Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $46,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 31.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

