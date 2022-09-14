Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $53,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

