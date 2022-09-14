Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BLK stock opened at $644.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.