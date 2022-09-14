Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $286.82 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

