Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,250 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $33,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

