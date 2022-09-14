Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $52,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

