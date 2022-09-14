Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 400 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $29,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,623 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

SPLP stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $935.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

