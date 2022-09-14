Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,644,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,502 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Griffon Trading Down 5.0 %
NYSE GFF opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.63.
Griffon Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Griffon
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
