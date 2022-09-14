Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $43,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $159.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.