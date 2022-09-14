Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $44,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

