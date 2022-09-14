Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

