Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $35,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Black Hills Company Profile



Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

