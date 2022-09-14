Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,386,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $45,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

