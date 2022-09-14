Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 126,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 471,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.