Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 126,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 471,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
