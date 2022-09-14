Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 59,361 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,361 shares during the period. Textron comprises 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Textron were worth $138,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Textron by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

