General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Reduced by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 228,100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

