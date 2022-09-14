Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 1,246 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.99 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

