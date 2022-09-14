Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 156 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Sempra were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

