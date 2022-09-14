Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 816 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.