Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 8,912 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.