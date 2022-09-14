Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

