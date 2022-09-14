Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 956,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

