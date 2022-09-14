Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 297.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

