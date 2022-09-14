Golden State Equity Partners Buys 5,086 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,821,000 after buying an additional 321,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

