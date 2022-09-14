Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

