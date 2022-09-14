Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.