Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

