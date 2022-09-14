Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,351 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.24 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

