Golden State Equity Partners Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.92.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.