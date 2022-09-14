Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.43 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 192.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 201,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 679,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 277,784 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.