Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

