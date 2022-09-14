Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after buying an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,967,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

