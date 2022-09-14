Golden State Equity Partners Has $945,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

