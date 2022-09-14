Golden State Equity Partners Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Barclays started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

