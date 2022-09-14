Golden State Equity Partners Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,159.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 777,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 768,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.74 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

