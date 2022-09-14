Golden State Equity Partners Invests $1.30 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 7.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

