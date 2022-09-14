Golden State Equity Partners Invests $827,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

American International Group stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.