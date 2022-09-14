Golden State Equity Partners Invests $864,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,854,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 567,504 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

RPV stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80.

