Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.