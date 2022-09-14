Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $727,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after buying an additional 75,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

