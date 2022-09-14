Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $783,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $104.19 and a 12-month high of $161.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

