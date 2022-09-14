Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $971,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 471,372 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 974,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,232,000 after purchasing an additional 445,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

