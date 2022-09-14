Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.
Shares of Target stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
