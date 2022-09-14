Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 1,171 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.07. The company has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

