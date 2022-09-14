Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 6,995 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 307.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

GPN opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $166.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

