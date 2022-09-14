Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.3 %

PNC opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

